Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Redwood Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Redwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 568,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174,727 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.4% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $27,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $46.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.13. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

