Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 371.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,780 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.4% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lummis Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.58 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.79 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.65. The firm has a market cap of $132.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

