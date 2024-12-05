Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by SWAN Capital LLC

SWAN Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,178 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of SWAN Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. SWAN Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,173,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,789,000 after buying an additional 523,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,372,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21,148.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 198,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,999,000 after buying an additional 197,531 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 306.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 248,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,203,000 after buying an additional 187,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 2,848,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,441,000 after acquiring an additional 147,952 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $121.08 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $109.14 and a 52 week high of $126.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.34 and a 200-day moving average of $120.36.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

