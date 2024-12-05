VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Get Free Report) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.79 and last traded at $29.87. Approximately 7,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 21,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.21.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period.

About VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

