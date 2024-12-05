VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 90,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 61.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 163,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after buying an additional 62,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 159.4% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 17,195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:HYD opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.26.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

