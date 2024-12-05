Vaibhav Taneja Sells 7,000 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total transaction of $2,481,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,226,491.76. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vaibhav Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00.

On Friday, November 8th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total transaction of $2,402,960.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,040.00.

On Thursday, October 24th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00.

Tesla stock opened at $357.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.06, a P/E/G ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.36. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $361.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $280.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.96.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $249.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 35,611.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,892,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023,436 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 347.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,505,000 after buying an additional 6,764,300 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after buying an additional 5,875,484 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,377,970,000 after buying an additional 2,946,763 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,344,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,921,548,000 after buying an additional 2,511,488 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

