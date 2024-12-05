UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Lowered to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UMBF. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

UMB Financial Price Performance

UMBF stock opened at $127.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.05 and a 200-day moving average of $99.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $75.03 and a 12 month high of $129.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.80.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $716.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.83 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 24,300 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total value of $3,036,285.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,552,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,960,384.80. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kris A. Robbins sold 5,000 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,127.50. The trade was a 60.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,603 shares of company stock valued at $8,866,450. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 403.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,114,000 after acquiring an additional 694,751 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 567.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,208,000 after acquiring an additional 623,751 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at $48,531,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 102.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 752,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,780,000 after acquiring an additional 381,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 258.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 392,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,245,000 after acquiring an additional 282,783 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Articles

