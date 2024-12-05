Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $23.20-23.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $23.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.1-11.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.17 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $426.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $505.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $6.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $392.87. 1,719,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,584. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.27. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $318.17 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

