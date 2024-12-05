UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 131,366 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 759,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 131,366 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.13% of Pembina Pipeline worth $31,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 252.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth $1,107,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1,396.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 547,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,573,000 after purchasing an additional 510,873 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,163,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,501,000 after buying an additional 1,319,709 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2,344.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 11,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBA. Raymond James started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PBA stock opened at $40.12 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $32.39 and a 12-month high of $43.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.30%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

