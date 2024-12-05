UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,341 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $27,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,036,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,903,000 after purchasing an additional 292,661 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 52.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,204,000 after buying an additional 748,070 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,702,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,380,000 after buying an additional 132,879 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,349,000 after acquiring an additional 360,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,015,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,057,000 after acquiring an additional 96,174 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $131.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.22 and a 12-month high of $164.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $184.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MHK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $99,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,979,665.14. The trade was a 0.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.