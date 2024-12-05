UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.29% of Saia worth $33,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the second quarter worth approximately $3,012,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 11.8% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 303,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,744,000 after buying an additional 31,991 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the third quarter worth approximately $7,058,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the third quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 54.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SAIA opened at $542.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $490.52 and its 200 day moving average is $448.77. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $358.90 and a fifty-two week high of $628.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.07). Saia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $842.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $627,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,200. The trade was a 11.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $510.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $465.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.59.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

