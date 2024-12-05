UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $32.34 Million Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,735 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $32,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of PVH by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of PVH by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 157,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after acquiring an additional 73,028 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of PVH by 775.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 78,548 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Stock Performance

NYSE:PVH opened at $112.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.14 and its 200-day moving average is $103.03. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $89.56 and a 1-year high of $141.15.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PVH. Guggenheim lowered their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PVH

About PVH

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.