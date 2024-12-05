UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $30 Million Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $30,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter worth about $405,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $782,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 150,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 71,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC opened at $102.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.69. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.15 and a 52-week high of $104.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.11.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

