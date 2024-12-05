UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $26.63 Million Stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,307,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762,953 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.31% of Roivant Sciences worth $26,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 15.0% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,182,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 5.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,145,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,910 shares during the period. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 63.1% during the second quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,767,000 after buying an additional 1,199,406 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 86.5% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,868,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,749,000 after buying an additional 866,708 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROIV shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.93.

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $2,972,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 209,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,838.58. This represents a 54.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 606,525 shares in the company, valued at $6,865,863. This represents a 14.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,677,309 shares of company stock valued at $43,283,184. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

