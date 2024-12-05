Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.51.

Shares of UBER opened at $72.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $2,087,000. Aviso Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,752,471 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $432,356,000 after purchasing an additional 512,591 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $799,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

