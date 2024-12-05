Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,802,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706,549 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $166,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $177,439,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 18.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,489,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,508 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,537,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 45.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,274,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,839,000 after purchasing an additional 398,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,007,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,048. This represents a 35.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $11,822,575.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,003,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,525,159.98. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,814 shares of company stock valued at $26,450,955 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $63.61 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.43 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.09. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

