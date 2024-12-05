TXNM Energy, Inc. (TXNM) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on February 14th

TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4075 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from TXNM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

TXNM Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

TXNM Energy stock opened at $49.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. TXNM Energy has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.40.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $569.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TXNM Energy will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXNM. Barclays upped their price objective on TXNM Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TXNM Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TXNM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on TXNM Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

About TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

