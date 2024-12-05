TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.80 and last traded at $37.62, with a volume of 327368 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of TowneBank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

TowneBank Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average is $31.73.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $258.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.80 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TowneBank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TowneBank by 7,668.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,974,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,448 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TowneBank by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,269,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,431,000 after purchasing an additional 119,459 shares during the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP increased its position in TowneBank by 192.3% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 116,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 76,731 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in TowneBank by 315.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 72,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 90.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 68,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

