TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TTE. UBS Group raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upgraded TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $56.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $133.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.24 and its 200 day moving average is $66.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTE. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

