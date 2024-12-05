TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $145.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s previous close.

TJX has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.89.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.48. 2,026,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,229,324. The company has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.76 and its 200-day moving average is $113.91. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $87.97 and a 1 year high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. This represents a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 59,012 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.9% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 18.2% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

