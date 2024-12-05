tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Stock Price Up 26.6% – What’s Next?

tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 26.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06). 252,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 551,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.95 ($0.05).

tinyBuild Trading Up 26.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £19.66 million, a P/E ratio of -26.67 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.45.

tinyBuild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers various games for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, SteamVR, Meta Quest, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, mobile, Xbox One, PS4, Mac, Linux, Switch, 3DS, VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, OSVR, and Wii U. The company also organizes gaming events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for tinyBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for tinyBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.