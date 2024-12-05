TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 193.80 ($2.46) and last traded at GBX 193.20 ($2.45), with a volume of 1704943 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.80 ($2.45).

TI Fluid Systems Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £953.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,285.33, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 173.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 148.15.

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TI Fluid Systems plc designs, manufactures, and sells thermal and fluid system solutions in Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS), and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles; thermal management fluid systems, including HEV and BEV heating and cooling lines; and powertrain components and quick connectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.