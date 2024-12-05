The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Major Shareholder Sells $2,125,480.00 in Stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $2,125,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,553,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,866,984.34. The trade was a 0.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 500 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $38,570.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $75.95 on Thursday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $93.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.07 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.32.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -382.61%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 427.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

