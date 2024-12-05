The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Receives $36.55 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.55.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

In other news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $1,505,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,195 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,122.75. This trade represents a 21.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 249.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,077.0% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.48.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

