The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Acquired by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 130.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAM. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 171.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 37,985 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 100.6% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 51.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 85.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 20.2% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Price Performance

NYSE:SAM opened at $314.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.22. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.40 and a 1-year high of $371.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Boston Beer

About Boston Beer

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.