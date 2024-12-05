Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $349.50 and last traded at $350.93. 17,850,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 94,815,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $357.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tesla from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $197.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tesla from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.75.

Get Tesla alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total transaction of $2,481,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,226,491.76. This trade represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total value of $39,792,803.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,095,100. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,577 shares of company stock valued at $135,230,506 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,356,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $15,469,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,589 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,741,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,473,008,000 after purchasing an additional 828,308 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Tesla by 13.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,377,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,763 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,545,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,328,884,000 after purchasing an additional 301,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Tesla by 11.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,201,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,192,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.