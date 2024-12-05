Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Up 3.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.7% during trading on Thursday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $156.00 to $175.00. Guggenheim currently has a sell rating on the stock. Tesla traded as high as $375.43 and last traded at $371.15. Approximately 35,094,877 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 94,531,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $357.93.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Tesla from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.84.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,356,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $15,469,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,589 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,741,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,473,008,000 after acquiring an additional 828,308 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 13.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,377,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,763 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,545,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,328,884,000 after purchasing an additional 301,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Tesla by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,201,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,192,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,093 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.
