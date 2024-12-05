Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.15, but opened at $6.33. Terns Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 240,685 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on TERN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terns Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark J. Vignola sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,340. This represents a 9.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hongbo Lu acquired 476,190 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 476,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,995. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

