Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for PVH (NYSE:PVH)

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PVH. TD Cowen reduced their target price on PVH from $149.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PVH from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on PVH from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.53.

NYSE PVH opened at $112.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.10. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $89.56 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PVH will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 63.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 270.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 116.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

