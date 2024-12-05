TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Stock Price

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Superior Plus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.05.

SPB traded down C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.96. 882,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,726. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$5.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.40 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Superior Plus news, Director Patrick Edward Gottschalk acquired 100,000 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.32 per share, with a total value of C$632,150.40. Also, Director Shawn Bradley Vammen acquired 5,000 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,750.00. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

