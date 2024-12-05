TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.92.

Shares of MRVL opened at $118.15 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $119.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.04. The stock has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a PE ratio of -106.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.62%.

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $110,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,255,194.11. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,823,637.88. This represents a 5.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,899,260 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,943,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,438,336,000 after acquiring an additional 68,893 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 24.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,388,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,916,000 after acquiring an additional 219,692 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Marvell Technology by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,694,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,034,000 after acquiring an additional 359,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,471,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

