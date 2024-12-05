Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $192.60 and last traded at $194.19. 3,084,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 15,215,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.5484 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 31.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dantai Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.7% in the third quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 33,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $2,449,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.