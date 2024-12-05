T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.72 and last traded at $42.72. Approximately 1,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.77.

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $92.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.77.

Get T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF

The T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (TAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The ETF currently has 37.94m in AUM and 445 holdings. TAGG is an actively-managed fund that holds a wide array of USD-denominated investment-grade bonds with broad maturities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.