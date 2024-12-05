T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.04, but opened at $30.08. T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF shares last traded at $30.43, with a volume of 749,783 shares trading hands.
T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $16.17.
About T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF
The T-REX 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (TSLT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of Tesla, Inc stock, less fees, and expenses. TSLT was launched on Oct 18, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.
