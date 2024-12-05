Systematic Financial Management LP Reduces Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,686 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $28,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,468,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,726,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,667,000 after purchasing an additional 226,387 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,767,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 717,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,984,000 after purchasing an additional 101,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $130,024.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,759.06. This represents a 8.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SIGI shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $99.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $109.58. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.29). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.97%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.