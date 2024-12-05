Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 107,165 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 960,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,165 shares during the quarter. Webster Financial accounts for about 1.1% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $44,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Webster Financial by 63.7% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 6.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,059,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,639,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.62.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE WBS opened at $60.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $647.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Albert Jen-Wen Wang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $209,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,333.39. This represents a 21.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 10,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $581,965.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,738.37. This represents a 30.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,250 shares of company stock worth $2,105,322. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

