Systematic Financial Management LP Grows Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,456 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.56% of Helmerich & Payne worth $16,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 20.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 76.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 96.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HP. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $35.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $44.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $693.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

