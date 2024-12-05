Systematic Financial Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 234,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,494 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $17,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth $32,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth $63,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 125.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $82.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.33. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $102.42.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.30 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 106.57%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

