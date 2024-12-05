Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPSGet Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.770-2.820 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 14.880-14.960 EPS.

SNPS stock traded down $60.34 on Thursday, reaching $527.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,512,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,477. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $457.52 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The company has a market capitalization of $81.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $529.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $545.69.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Mizuho started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.50.

Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

