Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2024

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPSGet Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $644.00 to $630.00. The stock had previously closed at $588.00, but opened at $544.52. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Synopsys shares last traded at $532.97, with a volume of 766,237 shares.

SNPS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $687.00 to $670.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 600.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 75.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Down 10.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $529.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $545.69.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

