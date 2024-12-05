Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $644.00 to $630.00. The stock had previously closed at $588.00, but opened at $544.52. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Synopsys shares last traded at $532.97, with a volume of 766,237 shares.

SNPS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $687.00 to $670.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 600.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 75.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $529.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $545.69.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

