Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Up 8.5% – Should You Buy?

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.48 and last traded at $28.35. 1,686,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,771,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYM. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Symbotic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Symbotic from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

Symbotic Stock Up 15.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average of $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -463.17 and a beta of 1.73.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

In related news, CFO Carol J. Hibbard sold 22,821 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $660,896.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,188 shares in the company, valued at $990,084.48. This trade represents a 40.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $250,040.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,929.96. The trade was a 27.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,556 over the last ninety days. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYM. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,070,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,192,000 after buying an additional 3,410,050 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,281,000 after buying an additional 509,700 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after purchasing an additional 379,726 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 6,694.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 330,709 shares during the period. Finally, Thematics Asset Management grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 1,048,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,565,000 after purchasing an additional 242,661 shares during the period.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Articles

