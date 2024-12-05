SYM FINANCIAL Corp Purchases 411 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. BDF Gestion bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,193,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.0% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $175.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.70 and a 200-day moving average of $169.29. The stock has a market cap of $412.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $142.50 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.45.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $8,604,804.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,189,463.68. This represents a 54.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $1,202,751.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,373.80. The trade was a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,080 shares of company stock valued at $14,629,038 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

