SYM FINANCIAL Corp Invests $268,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in ServiceNow by 8.3% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $205,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 350.8% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $6,782,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $1,123.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $972.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $853.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,126.63. The company has a market cap of $231.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.12, for a total transaction of $2,934,046.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $43,740,630.40. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. This represents a 10.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,629 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,626 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $900.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $999.07.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

