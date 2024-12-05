SYM FINANCIAL Corp Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 251,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 188,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

JPIB opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.78. The company has a market cap of $446.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13.

About JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.