SYM FINANCIAL Corp Buys 87 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 200.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 234.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $243.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $159.57 and a one year high of $250.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.15. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.20, for a total value of $1,921,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,145. The trade was a 33.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total transaction of $2,571,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,045.71. The trade was a 54.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,300 shares of company stock worth $8,064,152. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PKG. Citigroup raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price (up from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

