Swmg LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Swmg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,730 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Swmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,646,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,167,000 after buying an additional 98,877 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 577,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after buying an additional 166,466 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 766.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,729.4% in the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 369,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after buying an additional 349,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,081,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,408,000 after buying an additional 254,255 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.93.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

