Swmg LLC Purchases New Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Swmg LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. This represents a 70.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.59.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $285.86 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $205.48 and a fifty-two week high of $307.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

