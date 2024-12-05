Swmg LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Swmg LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITA. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $150,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $988,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ITA opened at $155.23 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

