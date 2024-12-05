Swmg LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Swmg LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 157.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,433 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Swmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Swmg LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $8,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 189,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after buying an additional 105,835 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 57,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 25,402 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 121,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $54.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.09. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

