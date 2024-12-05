Swmg LLC Buys 519 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Swmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Swmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.06 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average is $45.13.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

